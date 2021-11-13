Assam Rifles Colonel, wife & son among 7 killed in terror attack in Manipur

The incident occurred in Churachandpur district, close to the Myanmar border. No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far

In one of the deadliest attack in the region in recent times, an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and eight-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur. The terrorist attack took place at 10 am in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday (November 13), sources have said.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said. There were seven people, including Tripathy’s wife and eight-year-old son, and four soldiers who were killed.

The incident occurred in Churachandpur district, close to the Myanmar border. No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attacks and tweeted, “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers, including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.”

