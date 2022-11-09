6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal; strong tremors felt in Delhi, north India

At least six people have died in Nepal’s Doti district while many have been injured under the impact of the quake

Strong tremors were felt across north India in the wee hours of Wednesday (November 9) after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.

At least six people have died in Nepal’s Doti district while many have been injured under the impact of the quake.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday.

“Five people are injured and have been taken to hospital. Dozens of houses have been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district,” Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha told ANI.

NCS said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep.

The Himalayan region in Uttarakhand and adjoining Nepal has been experiencing earthquakes of lower magnitude for the past couple of days.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted, “Didn’t want to tweet but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!”

Congress leader Radhika Khera urged people to stay alert and stay safe. Radio Jockey Raunac said, “It was scary extremely scary.”

The USGS said the epicentre of the earthquake was at 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal. The region had experienced at least two earthquakes of 4.9 magnitude and 3.5 magnitude late Tuesday evening, the NCS data showed. A 4.5 magnitude earthquake had struck Uttarakhand on Sunday with the epicenter 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi.

(With inputs from agencies)