Metros, big cities likely to get 5G connections next year

Indian tele cos have established 5G trials sites in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune among others

The wait for 5G internet connectivity is nearing its end as the Centre plans to hold spectrum auctions for 5G in March-April 2022.

Accordingly, metro and other big cities will get the 5G connectivity on priority, an official statement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

In September, the DoT sought Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations for deciding the reserve price, block size and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned. TRAI has started consultations with industry stakeholders.

DoT stated that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have established 5G trials sites in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar. These cities constitute the first lot of beneficiaries of the 5G service that should start next year, the DoT stated.

The indigenously developed 5G Test bed project, initiated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has reached its final stages. The Made in India initiative would play a big role in addressing present and future technology needs of India’s telecom sector. The technology would further open doors to technologies such as 5G, 6G, Quantum Communications etc.

Experts, however, suggest there is a need for clarity on the regulatory front.