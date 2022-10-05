5G service launched: Find out if your smartphone supports it

Even as next-gen 5G services start in some cities, you need to know that not all smartphones can support Airtel or Jio 5G. You need to get on a 5G network to access the hi-speed 5G service - how can you check if your smartphone supports 5G?

The much-awaited next-gen 5G services have already taken off in some cities in the country.

Airtel has already made its 5G services available in eight cities from last week, while Jio 5G service is rolling out in four cities starting today (October 5). However, not all smartphones can support Airtel or Jio 5G. You need to get on a 5G network to access the hi-speed 5G service from Jio and Airtel. How will you know if your smartphone supports 5G?

Here’s the way to check if your phone has 5G

STEP 1 Open the Settings app on a smartphone.

STEP 2 Head to Connections or Mobile network option.

STEP 3 Tap on Network mode and choose the 5G/4G/3G/2G option. If your phone supports 5G, it will appear as an option

Cities where 5G is available

Jio is offering its 5G services in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Varanasi, while Airtel 5G is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Siliguri, Chennai, Hyderabad and Nagpur.

If you are living in any of these cities, then you can simply click on the 2G/3G/4G/5G option to activate it and check out the high-speed Internet. Once the network mode is set to 5G, the device will automatically display the 5G logo at the top if a user is in a 5G-enabled location.

But, here’s the catch. A 5G compatible smartphone is required to run the 5G services. Today, most of the smartphones launched under ₹20,000 fulfill the criteria. Users would also need an active Airtel connection, meaning that the existing 4G SIM is 5G ready.

Brands like Realme and Lava too have confirmed that they will launch 5G phone for under ₹10,000.

Airtel will roll out its services pan India by March 2024, while Jio 5G will be available to all by December 2023.

