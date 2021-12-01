50 pc of Indians feel more productive while working remotely: Gartner study

Indian workers, engaged in a hybrid workspace, have also embraced digital work technologies such as real-time mobile messaging, virtual meeting solutions, collaborative tools etc., which has helped their productivity to shoot up

Nearly 50 per cent of Indian employeees working from home consider themselves to be more productive when they work remotely, says a new study by Gartner.

Nearly five in ten Indian workers, who are part of a hybrid work landscape, believe they are more productive while working from home because they are able to avoid torturous traffic woes which make them lose at least three to four hours each way.

The work-from-home employees surveyed in the UK, France and Germany however think differently, as 40 per cent of them indicated their productivity stayed the same, said the press statement issued by Gartner on the findings of their 2021 Digital Worker Experience Survey. Flexible working hours and choice of location are the top enablers for the productivity in the hybrid work landscape for Indians, it seems.

Indian workers seem to be taking to digital work technologies as well like duck to water, which is helping them to become more productive. According to Rashmi Kotipalli, principal research analyst at Gartner, Indians are increasingly adopting technology in their daily work after the pandemic struck in 2020. Indian digital workers are using a slew of digital technologies such as messaging solutions, sharing and collaborative tools, a collection of cloud-based, personal and team productivity technologies etc. All of which has reportedly led to a spike in their productivity, said the study.

Emphasising this point, Kotipalli said in the statement, “Improved digital dexterity, willingness to use real-time mobile messaging and virtual meeting solutions, along with scheduled flexibility, led to employees experiencing an uptick in their overall productivity while working from home.”

For example, the survey showed that Indian workers used real-time mobile messaging daily. Of the 1,550 Indians who were surveyed, 83 per cent Indian digital workers confirmed they use real-time mobile messaging to conduct most work activities and prefer this tool over other virtual communication tools available when they work remotely.

Further, Kotipalli pointed out that digital workplace technologies have replaced in-person conversations and co-workers were co-authoring content in real-time. All these digital technologies have now emerged as the core components of the “new work hub”, she added.

Globally, 60 per cent of workers use messaging tools daily, while 50 per cent are tapping into collaboration and storage/sharing tools daily. Moreover, contrary to their counterparts in China and Japan, Indian hybrid workers reported that they prefer virtual meetings over in-person meetings.

Always keen on virtual meetings, Indian workers experienced first-hand their flexibility benefits and now this has become their preferred choice, stated Kotipalli in the statement.