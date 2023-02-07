4th quake jolts Turkey as toll rises to 4,300; India sends NDRF, dog squads, medical aid

The third earthquake of 6 magnitude hit Turkey-Syria border hours after the first of 7.8 magnitude rocked southeast Turkey and Syria and a second one of 7.6 magnitude jolted south Turkey on Monday. A fourth earthquake of 5.6 magnitude shook the region on Tuesday morning

Even as rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble, a fourth earthquake of 5.6 magnitude shook central Turkey on Tuesday (February 7) morning. It came a little over 24 hours after the first quake of 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,300 people, injured over 11,000, and razed to the ground around 3,500 buildings across 10 provinces early on Monday.

There were two more major quakes on Monday evening. The third earthquake of 6 magnitude hit Turkey-Syria border hours after the first of 7.8 magnitude rocked southeast Turkey and Syria and a second one of 7.6 magnitude jolted south Turkey. The first three quakes took place within a window of 18 hours.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning.

India sends help

India also dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Monday evening. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

“India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

“As you know, a massive earthquake took place in Turkey and Syria. The Government of India as a measure of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief) operations, has taken a decision to send two teams of NDRF to Turkey,” Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, Operation and Training, NDRF told ANI.

Sahedi said the two teams will comprise 101 NDRF personnel – one from the Eighth battalion at Ghaziabad and the other from Second battalion at Kolkata.

“We’re going for disaster response and after that, humanitarian aid will be provided as per the guidelines of the central government. The team is going as per the composition prescribed by NDRF and accordingly, we are moving. Medical components are also there. Paramedic staff is also there,” Deputy Commandant Deepak Talwar told the media.

India was among the first responders to the disaster.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. He also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon, Modi said in a tweet.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel used the Turkish proverb “Dost kara gunde belli olur,” meaning “a friend in need is a friend indeed” to expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government’s offer of assistance.

Aftershocks rattle region, rescue workers saw through rubble

Monday morning turned a nightmare for Turkish and Syrians after the first earthquake rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria. Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Throughout the day, major aftershocks rattled the region, including a jolt nearly as strong as the initial quake.

After night fell, workers were still sawing away slabs and pulling out bodies as desperate families waited for news on trapped loved ones.

“My grandson is 1 1/2 years old. Please help them, please. We can’t hear them or get any news from them since morning. Please, they were on the 12th floor,” Imran Bahur wept by her destroyed apartment building in the Turkish city of Adana. Her daughter and family were still not found.

Tens of thousands who were left homeless in Turkey and Syria faced a night in the cold. In Turkey’s Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 33 km (20 miles) from the epicentre, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums and community centres. Mosques around the region were opened to provide shelter.

The quake, which was centred on Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo. The quake piled more misery on a region that has seen tremendous suffering over the past decade.

On the Syrian side, the area is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey, meanwhile, is home to millions of refugees from the civil war. In the rebel-held enclave, hundreds of families remained trapped in rubble, the opposition emergency organisation, called the White Helmets said in a statement.

The area is packed with some 4 million people displaced from other parts of the country by the war. Many of them live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments. Strained health facilities quickly filled with injured, rescue workers said. Others had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organisation. More than 7,800 people were rescued across 10 provinces, according to Orhan Tatar, an official with Turkey’s disaster management authority.

Region prone to quakes

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999. The US Geological Survey measured Monday’s quake at 7.8, with a depth of 18 km (11 miles). Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude temblor struck more than 100 km (60 miles) away. The second jolt in the afternoon caused a multi-story apartment building to topple face-forward onto the street in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa. The structure disintegrated into rubble and raised a cloud of dust as bystanders screamed, according to video of the scene.

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 330 km (200 miles) to the northeast. In Turkey alone, more than 5,600 buildings were destroyed, authorities said. Hospitals were damaged, and one collapsed in the Turkish city of Iskenderun. Bitterly cold temperatures could reduce the time frame that rescuers have to save trapped survivors, said Dr. Steven Godby, an expert in natural hazards at Nottingham Trent University.

The difficulty of working in areas beset by civil war would further complicate rescue efforts, he said. Offers of help from search-and-rescue teams to medical supplies and money poured in from dozens of countries, as well as the European Union and NATO. The vast majority were for Turkey, with Russian and even an Israeli promise of help to the Syrian government, but it was not clear if any would go to the devastated rebel-held pocket in the northwest.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the enclave as disastrous. The opposition-held area, centred on the province of Idlib, has been under siege for years, with frequent Russian and government airstrikes. The territory depends on a flow of aid from nearby Turkey for everything, from food to medical supplies. At a hospital in Idlib, Osama Abdel Hamid said most of his neighbours died. He said their shared four-story building collapsed just as he, his wife and three children ran toward the exit. A wooden door fell on them and acted as a shield. God gave me a new lease on life, he said.

In the small Syrian rebel-held town of Azmarin in the mountains by the Turkish border, the bodies of several dead children, wrapped in blankets, were brought to a hospital. Television stations in Turkey aired screens split into four or five, showing live coverage from rescue efforts in the worst-hit provinces. In the city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers pulled two children alive from the rubble, and one could be seen lying on a stretcher on the snowy ground. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a woman was pulled out alive in Gaziantep after a rescue dog detected her. In Adana, 20 or so people, some in emergency rescue jackets, used power saws atop the concrete mountain of a collapsed building to saw out space for any survivors to climb out or be rescued.

“I don’t have the strength anymore,” one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble of another building in Adana earlier in the day, as rescue workers tried to reach him, said a resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavuz.

In Diyarbakir, hundreds of rescue workers and civilians formed lines across a mountain of wreckage, passing down broken concrete pieces, household belongings and other debris as they searched for trapped survivors while excavators dug through the rubble below. At least 2,316 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, with more than 13,000 injured, according to Turkish authorities. The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 656 people, with some 1,400 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, groups that operate there said the death toll was at least 450, with many hundreds injured. Huseyin Yayman, a legislator from Turkeys Hatay province, said several of his family members were stuck under the rubble of their collapsed homes. There are so many other people who are also trapped, he told HaberTurk television by phone. “There are so many buildings that have been damaged. People are on the streets. It’s raining, its winter.”

(With inputs from agencies)