4,500 teaching posts vacant across 23 IITs: Centre

Data furnished by the ministry revealed that IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay have the maximum vacancies at 798 and 517 posts respectively

More than 4,500 faculty positions are vacant across the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country, the Union Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (August 3).

Data furnished by the ministry revealed that IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay have maximum vacancies at 798 and 517 posts respectively. It is followed by IIT-Madras which has 482 faculty positions lying vacant. A total of 4,596 teaching positions are vacant in the IITs, the data stated.

Also read: Over 4,000 teaching posts lying vacant in 43 central varsities: Govt

“Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and IITs issue rolling advertisements, which are open throughout the year for all candidates, who fulfil the required qualifications and experience for faculty positions in IITs,” said Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar in a written reply.

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through a special recruitment drive in mission mode and most of the IITs have initiated the process,” he added.

Also read: Over 12,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teaching posts lying vacant: Govt

The other over 300 vacancies are IITs from ISM-Dhanbad (446), Roorkee (419), Kanpur (382) and Guwahati (307). While all the old IITs have over 300 vacancies, IIT-Delhi has the least at 52. Among the new IITs, the one in Tirupati has 15 vacancies and Palakkad 27.

(With inputs from agencies)