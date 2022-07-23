4 crore eligible people yet to take COVID vaccine: Centre

According to the health ministry officials, 98% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90% have been fully vaccinated

An estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of July 18, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday (July 22).

A total of 1,78,38,52,566 vaccine doses (97.34%) have been administered free of cost in Government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18, she said in a written reply.

“As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine,” she said in response to a question on the number and percentage of people who have not taken even a single dose.

Precaution doses were available free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and all beneficiaries above 60 years of age, from March 16 this year in government CVCs and for 18-59 years age group from April 10 in private CVCs.

A special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres began from July 15.

The drive COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among eligible population, is being held as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

According to the health ministry officials, 98% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90% have been fully vaccinated.

India’s COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.68 crore (2,01,68,14,771) as per provisional reports till 7 am today (July 23). This has been achieved through 2,66,09,306 sessions, the Union health ministry said.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.84 crore (3,84,35,980) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Similarly, the COVID precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards, it added.