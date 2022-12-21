4 cases of China’s new Covid variant found in India; airport screening to begin

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid-19 cases, have been detected in India so far, according to reports on Wednesday (December 21).

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, the cases have been reported from Gujarat and Odisha, a PTI report said citing sources.

Gujarat’s health department of Gujarat said that the patients infected with BF.7 and BF.12 forms of Omicron were reported in October-November, an NDTV report said.

In the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

After the review meeting, Mandaviya said COVID-19 is not over yet. “I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

The government will again hold a meeting next week to monitor the situation. During the meeting, it was highlighted that Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are the top five states contributing in terms of new Covid cases even though there is a consistent decline in the overall caseload in the country.

Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India’s eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

“People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those with comorbidities and old should especially adhere to this,” Paul said.

What is BF.7?

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.

“The BF.7s high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too,” a source told the news agency.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

Screening at Bengaluru airport

Meanwhile, random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world.

The Karnataka government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He, however, did not specify from which date the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there,” Sudhakar said.

(With agency inputs)