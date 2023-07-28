20 Opposition MPs set to visit Manipur. Here is the full list

A delegation of over 20 MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA is scheduled to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the state grappling with ethnic violence since May 3.
Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore confirmed the visit and mentioned that the MPs have been seeking permission for this visit for some time, but it was initially denied due to the situation in Manipur.
Also Read: Manipur video: Videographer held; Shah hints at ‘conspiracy’ behind leak on Monsoon Session eve
The list of the names of the MPs from the INDIA coalition who will be part of the delegation visiting Manipur on July 29-30 is as follows –
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC
- Gaurav Gogoi, INC
- Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, JD(U)
- Sushmita Dev, TMC
- Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK
- Santosh Kumar P, CPI
- .A A Rahim, CPl(M)
- Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD
- Javed Ali Khan, SP
- Mahua Maji, JMM
- PP Mohammed Faizal, NCP
- Aneel Prasad Hegde, JD(U)
- E T Mohammed Basheer, IUML
- N K Premachandran, RSP
- Sushil Gupta, AAP
- Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena
- D. Ravikumar, VCK
- Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK
- Jayant Singh, RLD
- Phulo Devi Netam, INC
The delegation aims to gather a first-hand account of the state’s current situation. They have been demanding discussions in both Houses of Parliament regarding Manipur and have also requested a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously visited certain places in Manipur.