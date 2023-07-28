20 Opposition MPs set to visit Manipur. Here is the full list

The opposition delegation's main objective is to acquire a first-hand account of the present situation in the state of Manipur.

A delegation of over 20 MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA is scheduled to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the state grappling with ethnic violence since May 3.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore confirmed the visit and mentioned that the MPs have been seeking permission for this visit for some time, but it was initially denied due to the situation in Manipur.

The list of the names of the MPs from the INDIA coalition who will be part of the delegation visiting Manipur on July 29-30 is as follows –

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC Gaurav Gogoi, INC Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, JD(U) Sushmita Dev, TMC Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK Santosh Kumar P, CPI .A A Rahim, CPl(M) Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD Javed Ali Khan, SP Mahua Maji, JMM PP Mohammed Faizal, NCP Aneel Prasad Hegde, JD(U) E T Mohammed Basheer, IUML N K Premachandran, RSP Sushil Gupta, AAP Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena D. Ravikumar, VCK Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK Jayant Singh, RLD Phulo Devi Netam, INC

The delegation aims to gather a first-hand account of the state’s current situation. They have been demanding discussions in both Houses of Parliament regarding Manipur and have also requested a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously visited certain places in Manipur.