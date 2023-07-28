20 Opposition MPs set to visit Manipur. Here is the full list

The opposition delegation's main objective is to acquire a first-hand account of the present situation in the state of Manipur.

Manipur
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

A delegation of over 20 MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA is scheduled to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the state grappling with ethnic violence since May 3.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore confirmed the visit and mentioned that the MPs have been seeking permission for this visit for some time, but it was initially denied due to the situation in Manipur.

The list of the names of the MPs from the INDIA coalition who will be part of the delegation visiting Manipur on July 29-30 is as follows –

  1. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC
  2. Gaurav Gogoi, INC
  3. Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, JD(U)
  4. Sushmita Dev, TMC
  5. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK
  6. Santosh Kumar P, CPI
  7. .A A Rahim, CPl(M)
  8. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD
  9. Javed Ali Khan, SP
  10. Mahua Maji, JMM
  11. PP Mohammed Faizal, NCP
  12. Aneel Prasad Hegde, JD(U)
  13. E T Mohammed Basheer, IUML
  14. N K  Premachandran, RSP
  15. Sushil Gupta, AAP
  16. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena
  17. D. Ravikumar, VCK
  18. Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK
  19. Jayant Singh, RLD
  20. Phulo Devi Netam, INC

The delegation aims to gather a first-hand account of the state’s current situation. They have been demanding discussions in both Houses of Parliament regarding Manipur and have also requested a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously visited certain places in Manipur.

