The blast took place in the third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning

Two people were killed and at least four were injured in an explosion on the premises of the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday.

According to police, the explosion took place in the third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

