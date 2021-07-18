15 killed as heavy rain pounds Mumbai; local, long-distance trains halted

Such is the rain fury that it reminded Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005

July returns to haunt Mumbai and its suburbs.

At least fifteen people have been killed in Mumbai and nearby areas after incessant overnight rains pounded the city. Twelve people died as a compound wall came crashing down on a cluster of houses after a landslide at Bharatnagar Vashi Naka locality in Mahul, according to multiple reports.

Such is the rain fury that it reminded Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. Issuing a red alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai witnessed over 100 mm rainfall in six hours.

The city is witnessing severe waterlogging, leading to disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

According to a PTI report, the retaining wall collapsed at 1 am. Three hutment dwellers were killed as shanties collapsed after a landslide at Vikhroli.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway were suspended due to water-logging in the tracks.

Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on the mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane

Several long-distance trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the families who were killed.