14-day COVID lockdown in Odisha from May 5

As per government order residents can buy essentials within a 500m radius of their houses between 6 am and 12 pm

The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in the state, starting May 5 to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection

In an official order issued by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, the government said barring weekends (during which the government has imposed a complete lockdown), essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown.

“There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021(Wednesday),” the order stated.

As per the new rules, people can also buy essential items within a 500 metre radius of their homes between 6 am and 12 pm. However, only medical services will be available during the weekends.

The order said that the lockdown and the weekend shutdown will not be applicable to any poll-related work, such as movement of personnel engaged in facilitating by-election to Pipili assembly constituency.

Polling in Pipili is scheduled to be held on May 16.

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers,” the order said.

India, on Sunday recorded 3,689 deaths, the highest so far, while logging in a daily high of 3.92 lakh fresh infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting on the COVID situation in the country later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies)