Operation Ganga: India evacuates 1,377 nationals from Ukraine in a day

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that all Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has evacuated 1,377 stranded Indians from Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

“Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

#OperationGanga developments. Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2022

Under Operation Ganga, India will operate over 26 flights in the next three days to rescue 16,000 Indians, who are still stranded in Ukraine.

As Ukraine’s airspace is closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to fly out Indians.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had advised all Indian nationals to leave the Ukrainian capital city “urgently” by any means available on Tuesday.

Russia has launched an offensive on civilian areas in several cities and asked Kyiv residents to flee their homes.

As of now, more than 9,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine by various special flights.