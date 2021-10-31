13 dead, several injured as bus plunges into deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata

Uttarakhand is the site of another major accident, as 13 persons died and several were injured after a utility bus that they were travelling in, plunged into a deep gorge in Dehradun on Sunday morning. (October 31)

Rescue operations immediately got underway as the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have reached the accident spot, said media reports.

The utility bus was going from Baila village of Bharam Khat to Vikasnagar in Chakrata when the accident occurred. According to initial information, the bus driver seemed to have lost control and the vehicle fell into a 300m deep gorge at the Bulhad-Baila road. The incident happened in the Chakrata area, said the SDRF statement, according to an Indian Express report.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted condoling the deaths. “I express my grief over the road accident that took place on the Bulhad-Baila road. May God give peace to the souls of the deceased and give their family members the strength…,” he wrote, adding that the district administration has been told to speed up the rescue work and quickly give medical attention to the injured.

Thirteen bodies have been recovered from the gorge by the SDRF, while two injured have been sent to the hospital.