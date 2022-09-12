125th anniversary of Battle of Saragarhi: How 21 Sikhs fought 10,000 Afghans

The 1897 battle was fought between the British Indian contingent comprising 21 Jat Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikhs (now known as Indian Army’s 4th Battalion) and 10,000 to 12,000 Afghans

Today (September 12) marks the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, fought between the British Army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen.

The 1897 battle was fought between the British Indian contingent comprising 21 Jat Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikhs (now known as the Indian Army’s 4th Battalion) and over 10,000 Afghans.

The 21 Jat Sikh soldiers were stationed at an army post in a village in the then North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan) when they were attacked by the Afghan tribesmen.

In what is known as one of history’s greatest battles, the 21 Sikh soldiers led by Havildar Ishar Singh, chose to fight till death.

The Battle of Saragarhi is the only instance in the history of warfare where 21 soldiers were posthumously awarded Indian Order Merit, the highest award given to Indian soldiers at the time (equivalent to today’s Param Vir Chakra).

Why was Saragarhi important?

Saragarhi was a post originally constructed by the Sikh emperor Maharaja Ranjit Singh during his western campaign along the Hindu Kush ranges. The British later took over Saragarhi and a series of other posts.

Saragarhi was a communication relay post between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan in the Sulaiman Range of NWFP. The post was vital to ensure the survival of these two forts and the region’s defence.

Soldiers’ achievements

To celebrate the Sikh soldiers’ achievements, September 12 is celebrated as the Regimental Battle Honours Day of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army.

It is to remember the dedication and courage of the 21 soldiers who managed to fight the Afghan attackers for an entire day (24 hours), thus buying time for the other two forts to be reinforced. Due to their sacrifice, the other forts were able to defend themselves during the attack.

The story of the brave Sikh soldiers has been retold in Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Kesari’, released in 2019.