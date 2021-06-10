11 dead in building collapse in Mumbai, rescue operation underway

The incident happened on Wednesday night when a double storey building collapsed on another in Mumbai’s Malad area

At least 11 people have died and seven others have been left injured after a double-storey building collapsed on another in a slum in Mumbai’s Malad area on Wednesday (June 9) night.

Reports said more people are feared trapped in the debris and evacuation is underway to rescue them.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Kandivali after being rescued by locals with the help of police and personnel from the fire brigade department.

“It is an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. Eighteen people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action,” ANI quoted Dilip Sawant, additional CP, as saying.

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured. Visuals from the spot, this morning. pic.twitter.com/ct7HhErNHF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

The BMC, Mumbai’s civic body said the incident happened around 11.10 pm on Wednesday.

The BMC is also evacuating people from a nearby three-storey building which is in a dilapidated condition.

State minister Aslam Shaikh, who reached the spot to take stock of the matter, blamed the building collapse to the rains that lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, creating flood-like situation across several stretches.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, while also warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places due to the arrival of the south-west monsoon.