₹2 crore packages: After lull, corporates spend big for pick of IIT students

Highest domestic package touches all-time high of ₹1.8 crore while international offers cross ₹2 crore

The Federal
Updated 2:28 PM, 2 December, 2021
Ride company Uber picked one student each from at least five IITs, including Bombay and Madras, for a package of ₹2.05 crore | Photo: PTI

After a lull in 2020, corporates have once again offered 1-crore-plus job packages to their pick of IIT-ians this year. 

On the opening day of the season, several IITians entered the select club – the highest domestic package touched an all-time high of 1.8 crore while international offers crossed 2 crore.

Ride company Uber picked one student each from at least five IITs, including Bombay and Madras, for a package of 2.05 crore ($274,000). One student at Roorkee received an international offer of 2.15 crore ($287,550) and three others got domestic offers ranging from 1.3 crore to 1.8 crore. 

Rubrik, a cloud data management company based in Palo Alto, California, offered 90.6 lakh ($121,000) to a Bombay student. Domestic investment management firm Millennium picked students for 62 lakh in the first slot, while WorldQuant offered 52.7 lakh and Blackstone 46.6 lakh.

The highest numbers of domestic offers were made by Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus and Bain & Company.

In all, 11 students received offers of 1-crore-plus – 10 of them domestically. Thirteen accepted international offer.

