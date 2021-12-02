₹2 crore packages: After lull, corporates spend big for pick of IIT students

Highest domestic package touches all-time high of ₹1.8 crore while international offers cross ₹2 crore

After a lull in 2020, corporates have once again offered ₹1-crore-plus job packages to their pick of IIT-ians this year.

On the opening day of the season, several IITians entered the select club – the highest domestic package touched an all-time high of ₹1.8 crore while international offers crossed ₹2 crore.

Ride company Uber picked one student each from at least five IITs, including Bombay and Madras, for a package of ₹2.05 crore ($274,000). One student at Roorkee received an international offer of ₹2.15 crore ($287,550) and three others got domestic offers ranging from ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.8 crore.

Rubrik, a cloud data management company based in Palo Alto, California, offered ₹90.6 lakh ($121,000) to a Bombay student. Domestic investment management firm Millennium picked students for ₹62 lakh in the first slot, while WorldQuant offered ₹52.7 lakh and Blackstone ₹46.6 lakh.

Advertisement

The highest numbers of domestic offers were made by Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus and Bain & Company.

In all, 11 students received offers of ₹1-crore-plus – 10 of them domestically. Thirteen accepted international offer.