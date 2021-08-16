As the sun sets in Srinagar, Muskan, a 26-year-old trans-woman, comes out of her rented accommodation and waits on the streets for clients. Before what she calls “the brutal transition of August 5, 2019”, Muskan used to “counsel and try to mainstream” some trans-persons engaged in sex work. Now she does the same thing. Three major lockdowns in Kashmir, including for Covid-19 pandemic have rendered most of the transgender community without a proper source of livelihood and onto the streets for sex work. Click here for more.