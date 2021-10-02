Sensex@60,000: Is it time for investors to rejoice or be cautious?

The Indian equity markets have been on a tear lately, with the benchmark Sensex scaling the 60,000-mark on Friday, September 24, for the first time, boosted by strong liquidity flows and investor optimism of a continued revival in the economy from the COVID-induced slowdown. Though market analysts are confident that the rally will sustain, concerns linger over high valuations

So should the recent bull run cheer investors or is there a need for caution?

Advertisement

The Federal held a webinar broadcast live – moderated by editor-in-chief Srinivasan S and attended by Arun TK, consulting editor, The Economic Times; Lakshmanan Alagusundaram, founder and CEO, AlGates Financial Services; Subhadip Nandy, quant-algorithmic trader and market analyst; Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd; and Anand Srinivasan, founder and CEO, moneypechu.com – on Saturday, October 2, to discuss this issue.