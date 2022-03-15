Wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice, rules Karnataka HC

Upholding the ban on wearing hijab in schools and colleges, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 15, declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms. It dismissed writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear the hijab in colleges.
Wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice, the court ruled.
A three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced their verdict on a bunch of pleas.
The Karnataka Chief Justice said: “Taking the holistic view of the entire matter, we have formulated a few questions and have answered them accordingly.”
“The answer to the third question is in view of the above we are of the considered opinion that the government has the power to issue the impugned order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.”
In Bengaluru, the authorities have already imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for a week, beginning March 15. No protests or gatherings of any kind are allowed in the city.
All schools and colleges have been shut in Mangaluru and Shivamogga. Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner said external examinations will be held per schedule, but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed.
Shivamogga DC R Selvamani announced that prohibitory orders will be imposed in the district to maintain law and order. The order will be in force from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 pm on March 21.
