Wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice, rules Karnataka HC

Court upholds ban on wearing hijab in schools and colleges,says educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms

Upholding the ban on wearing hijab in schools and colleges, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 15, declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms. It dismissed writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear the hijab in colleges.

Wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice, the court ruled.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced their verdict on a bunch of pleas.

The Karnataka Chief Justice said: “Taking the holistic view of the entire matter, we have formulated a few questions and have answered them accordingly.”

Advertisement

The questions were:

1) Whether wearing hijab (headscarf) is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

2) Whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of petitioner’s fundamental rights inter alia guaranteed under Article 19 1(a) that is Freedom of Expression and Article 21 that is privacy of the constitution.

3) Whether the government order dated Feb 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind and further is manifestly arbitrary and therefore violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

Answers: “The answer to the first question is the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.” “The answer to our second question is we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of a school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to.” “The answer to the third question is in view of the above we are of the considered opinion that the government has the power to issue the impugned order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.”

Tight security in Karnataka

In Bengaluru, the authorities have already imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for a week, beginning March 15. No protests or gatherings of any kind are allowed in the city.

All schools and colleges have been shut in Mangaluru and Shivamogga. Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner said external examinations will be held per schedule, but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed.

Shivamogga DC R Selvamani announced that prohibitory orders will be imposed in the district to maintain law and order. The order will be in force from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 pm on March 21.

There is no event associated with this shortcode.