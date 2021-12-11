The Federal webinar: Are farmers vote-bank fodder for political parties?

Watch our panel of eminent personalities on Saturday (December 11) as they discuss this key issue

After successfully fighting a 13-month battle against the Centre’s three farm laws, farmers on Saturday (December 11) started vacating the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

As the farmers prepare to leave for their villages in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, The Federal asks: Are they vote-bank fodder for political parties?

Joining our live webinar on Saturday (December 11) to discuss the issue are: Ravishankar Mantha, CEO Agrisk Data Analyst, Mumbai; R Ramakumar, professor, School of Development Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences; Devinder Sharma, food and trade policy analyst, Mohali; and Harish Damodaran, journalist, New Delhi.

The discussion will be moderated by The Federal editor-in-chief, S Srinivasan.