Webinar: Should all Indian languages be on a par with Hindi, as official languages?

Catch our webinar Live now (November 13, 2021, 6 pm) as we discuss this important subject.

Should all Indian languages be on a par with Hindi, as official languages? It is a question that has been discussed and debated ever since India achieved independence in 1947.

S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief, The Federal, discusses the issue with a panel of eminent personalities: Professor Chandan Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor of Decentralization and Development, ISEC, Bangalore, Aazhi Senthil Nathan, senior journalist, Chennai; Joga Singh Virk, president, Campaign for Language Equality and Rights, Patiala; Akashitora, actor and author, Guwahati; Garga Chatterjee, Bangla Pokkho, Kolkata; and Shailesh, senior journalist, Delhi.

