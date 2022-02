Explosions heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Interior ministry says the country is under attack from cruise and ballistic missiles

Russia has unleashed an attack of Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.

Within minutes of Putin’s short televised address, at about 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed Russia’s “full-scale invasion”.

