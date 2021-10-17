Rain, landslides ravage Kerala: 9 killed, 20+ missing, tourists stranded

At least five people have been killed — and 12 others missing — as heavy rains battered south and central Kerala, triggering flash floods and landslides in many parts

It has been raining in Kerala for the last 24 hours

Relief on Sunday morning as downpour stops in many districts

Weather forecast predicts more rain in the next 24-48 hours

Landslides wreak havoc in Kottayam, Idukki districts

Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta worst affected

Nine people have been killed so far. 22 others missing

Several tourists stranded in Idukki district, where Munnar is situated

Traffic comes to a halt on many key roads in the state

Over 1,000 people evacuated; moved to relief camps

NDRF, Army, Air Force and Navy deployed in many places

Red Alert is still on for six districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad

All major rivers are in spate; dams on the brim

Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended till October 19

At least five people have been killed — and 12 others missing — as heavy rains battered south and central Kerala, triggering flash floods and landslides in many parts. As per multiple reports, several tourists have been stranded in the hilly Idukki district, which is cut off from the rest of Kerala.

Traffic has come to a halt on some of the main roads in the state.

Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the state where dams in many districts are on the brim.

Advertisement

Many hilly areas of Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta are experiencing almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.

“The situation is serious”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He, however, said the latest weather forecast indicates that the situation is not going to get worse.

#WATCH | Flood like situation in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala due to heavy rain followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala pic.twitter.com/cjgGZ7xtBy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Officials said personnel of the Army, Airforce and the Navy were deployed at Koottickal and Peruvanthanam — the two hilly villages falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively — where an overflowing river swept through houses, displacing and isolating many.

According to a Defence spokesperson, Mi-17 and Sarang Helicopters are already in standby mode to meet the requirements but they could not start operations as the weather at Kottayam is still bad.

According to the latest update of the India Meteorological Department, ‘Red Alert’ was sounded for six districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of Kottayam district, including a KSRTC bus stuck in floodwater and locals rescuing passengers from it.

In a statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said all government agencies have been directed to take necessary steps to rescue people from the affected regions and evacuate those living in areas prone to landslides and floods. Vijayan also directed the district collectors to open relief camps to relocate the affected people.

He said the camps should function strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

The state has also decided not to allow pilgrims to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, situated in a dense forest in Pathanamthitta district, till October 19.

In view of Red Alert in 5 dists of Kerala, HQ Southern Naval Command prepares to assist local admn in rescue ops. Kerala State Disaster Mgmt Authority has sought assistance from Southern Naval Command, Kochi to airlift marooned families at Koottickal, Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/1R6rSTAENu — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Higher educational institutions, which were scheduled to open on October 18, will start on October 20.

Appealing to the people of the state to keep extra vigil in the next 24 hours, the CM said in a Facebook post that the rains have already hit the south and central districts and it would intensify in the northern districts also by the evening as per the weather forecast.

The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and shutters of certain dams are likely to be opened, he said, adding that those living in its catchment areas should be ready to follow the instructions of authorities.

(With Agency inputs)