Rain, landslides ravage Kerala: 13 killed, 20+ missing, tourists stranded

At least five people have been killed — and 12 others missing — as heavy rains battered south and central Kerala, triggering flash floods and landslides in many parts

It has been raining in Kerala for the last 24 hours

Relief on Sunday morning as downpour stops in many districts

Weather forecast predicts more rain in the next 24-48 hours

Landslides wreak havoc in Kottayam, Idukki districts

Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta worst affected

13 people have been killed so far. 21 others missing

Engineering task force (ETF) from Bangalore rushes to undertake relief work

Several tourists stranded in Idukki district, where Munnar is situated

Traffic comes to a halt on many key roads in the state

Over 1,000 people evacuated; moved to relief camps

NDRF, Army, Air Force and Navy deployed in many places

Red Alert is still on for six districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad

All major rivers are in spate; dams on the brim

Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended till October 19

At least 13 people have been killed — and 21 others missing — as heavy rains battered south and central Kerala, triggering flash floods and landslides in many parts. As per multiple reports, several tourists have been stranded in the hilly Idukki district, which is cut off from the rest of Kerala.

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday. Officials said rescue operators on Sunday morning recovered four more bodies from Koottickal panchayat taking the toll to eight.

They have not been identified yet, they said.

Kerala: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham: Defence PRO pic.twitter.com/H3M8cVVVps — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who is in Kottayam district to coordinate the rescue efforts, said the government agencies are also probing whether more people were stuck among the debris and slush or were missing.

A Defence spokesperson said an Army team that arrived at Kottayam has started a search operation for the missing persons in the debris.

A Navy chopper with relief materials has already been airborne from INS Garuda in Kochi and headed towards rain-affected areas.

Though the fury of rains has subsided, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities (KSDMA) said a trough of low at mean sea level now lies over Southeast adjoining East central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts and predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said relief camps had been opened in the disaster-struck regions.

He directed authorities concerned to ensure that the camps are functioning adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

“Those in the camps should ensure the use of masks and that social distancing is maintained. Authorities should calculate the maximum number of people who can be accommodated in the camps. The district authorities can increase the number of camps in case more people are required to be accommodated,” Vijayan said.

The high ranges of central and south Kerala have experienced almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Minister Rajan visited Kanjirappally hospital where the bodies are kept and later will go to Koottikkal.

He said the Engineering task force (ETF) from Bangalore will also reach the state soon.

#WATCH | Kerala: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday pic.twitter.com/icTNMxsGhV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

“They will help us in restoring connectivity with the places where roads have been washed away,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Kokkayar, in Idukki district, the search for the seven missing people is on. “The roads to that area were destroyed. With great difficulties, the panchayat president and the village officer managed to reach there in the night itself. Connectivity was restored yesterday night itself. The search is on but no one has been found yet,” Rajan said.