Prez poll: 10 states record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%

MPs and MLAs across the country voted on Monday to elect India’s 15th president, choosing between Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, who is favoured to win the battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Election Commission Monday said over 99 per cent of the total 4,796 electors cast their votes in the Presidential poll, while 10 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded a turnout of 100 per cent.

The election was concluded successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner at the Parliament House and at 30 centres within State Legislative Assemblies across the country, including in Delhi and Puducherry, the poll panel said in a statement.

“As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4,025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99 per cent cast their votes today,” the statement said.

A 100 per cent voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the statement reads.

Forty-four MPs were permitted to vote at state headquarters, nine MLAs at Parliament House and two MLAs in other states headquarters. The BJP-led NDA had nominated Droupadi Murmu as its candidate, while the joint opposition fielded Yashwant Sinha for the 16th Presidential election. Polling was held between 10 am to 5 pm at the 31 locations.

With the BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal leader and second woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

While MPs filed into Parliaments Room No 63 that had been converted into a polling station to cast their vote, MLAs headed to state assemblies. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of Legislative Council are not.

The result will be declared after counting on Thursday, July 21.

Monsoon session begins

The presidential election kicked off the month-long monsoon session of Parliament, when the government is planning to introduce 24 Bills.

Among the Bills that will be tabled are The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2022, The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, and others.

‘The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill’ will also be discussed during the session which will begin with the Presidential elections.

Opposition agenda

An all-party meeting was held on Sunday of leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the agenda of the session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla urged leaders to allow the smooth functioning of the session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the meetings and the Opposition questioned his absence.

The Opposition is planning to attack the government over the delay in clearance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore, the Agnipath short service scheme for the armed forces, inflation, unemployment and the alleged misuse of federal structure by the Centre.

The Congress is planning to raise key issues of LPG cylinder rate, price rise, unemployment and falling rupee, the Agnipath Scheme, weakening of military capacity and the continued tension with China in eastern Ladakh.

