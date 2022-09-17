PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs at Kuno National Park

8 Cheetahs from Namibia arrive in Gwalior today.

From Gwalior they will be taken to Kuno National park in MP in a Chinook helicopter where PM will release the wild Cheetahs in the National Park. pic.twitter.com/aCYS0M3LOg

— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 17, 2022