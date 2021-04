Oxygen trains reach Maharashtra, UP; 4 cryogenic tanks coming from Singapore

Hospitals send SOS saying patients are dying due to oxygen shortage as India reports its highest daily cases of COVID and relatives of those testing positive for the coronavirus complain that they are unable to find beds

Amid complaints from hospitals about lack of beds and shortage oxygen, India reported its highest daily cases of COVID on Saturday at 3.46 lack. The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi said that at least 20 people died due to shortage of medical oxygen, a day after prime minister Narendra Modi asked chief ministers to ensure smooth passage of tankers carrying medical oxygen. An ‘oxygen express’ reached Lucknow early on Saturday morning. Follow the latest developments live with The Federal. Advertisement

