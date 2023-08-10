Parliament LIVE | No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in LS at 4 PM

After two days of raging debates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) will reply to the no-confidence motion brought against his government by the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following opposition protests over the Manipur issue.

Soon after obituary reference to five former members of the House, opposition members were on their feet raising the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla ignored them and started the Question Hour, the schedule business of the House. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and displayed placards that read ‘India is with Manipur’.

After 15 minutes of business, the speaker asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. “Honourable members, you are not using the valuable time of the House. Question Hour is very important and you should raise the issues concerning the people. I want to run the House but you are not interested,” he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Earlier in the morning, MPs from the Opposition bloc, INDIA, held a meeting in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The Opposition has accused the government of dividing the north-eastern state while questioning Prime Minister Modi on his alleged silence on the ethnic strife in Manipur that has claimed hundreds of lives in a span of three months.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged the government of “murdering Bharat Mata in Manipur.”

While Rahul’s allegations drew sharp criticism from the Treasury benches, several MPs including Union Minister Smriti Irani accused him of blowing a flying kiss to BJP women MPs. While the alleged act was not captured on camera, women MPs have lodged a complaint with Speaker Om Birla, calling it a “distasteful” and “misogynistic” behaviour by the Congress leader.

The Congress defended Rahul saying it was a gesture of affection and accused the BJP of using it to avoid the debate on Manipur in Parliament.

Related stories:

Watch | Modi regime has murdered India in Manipur: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Read: Rhetoric, aggression and a flying kiss: Rahul Gandhi kicks up another avoidable row

Read: ‘With folded hands’: Shah urges Kukis, Meitis to hold talks, end violence in Manipur

Read: Shakespeare, Tagore, Rumi — MPs invoke them all during no-trust debate