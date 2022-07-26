Parliament LIVE: Centre, Oppn try to defuse tension over suspension

The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanded the revocation of the suspension of the four Congress MPs, but the government insisted that it could be withdrawn provided the Opposition members give assurance that they will not enter the Well or display placards in the House.

The demand was made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Congress members were not present in the House. Several Congress MPs have been detained after staging a protest at Vijay Chowk against the alleged “misuse” of probe agencies.

Responding to the appeals by the Opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said,”With the Speaker’s permission, we are ready to withdraw, but are you ready to take guarantee that they will not come inside with placards and will not come into the Well”.

As the House met at 2 pm after it was disrupted twice in the morning, NCP leader Supriya Sule said the Opposition is willing to cooperate with the government for the smooth functioning of the House.

“Yesterday and we request today also, that four of our members should be forgiven and brought back to the House. We want a debate, we want to cooperate with the government. Allow our members to come back and we will not go into the Well of the House,” Sule said after the chair, Rama Devi, allowed her to speak on the impasse in the House.

“I am saying it on behalf of the Opposition that we want to run the House,” Sule added.

Echoing her views, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay also said the suspension of the four members be revoked if it is a feeling of the House.

“(Pralhad) Joshi ji has announced that the government is prepared to have a discussion on price rise, we are also prepared to take part in the debate. Let this issue be sorted out and let the debate start,” he said.

DMK’s A Raja said,”What happened yesterday is not healthy for democracy. I have been on both sides in the House. Coming to the Well, democratically protesting with placards is not unknown to this House.”

“With folded hands, I say don’t value numerical strength in this House. Healthy debate will not stand before numerical strength. Please reconsider, withdraw the decision and thereafter we are willing to participate in the debates. On behalf of the DMK, I say that the suspension be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Joshi asserted that from the time of the all-party meeting till this morning, the government has said categorically that it is ready for the debate demanded by the Opposition.

“I also requested that if you want the debate today we are ready for it. Despite this the whole of last week was wasted by them (Opposition) and it is happening again. If they want we are ready to take it (suspension) back, but will they take a guarantee that they will not come into the well, will not come into the Well with placards and will not place the placards before the face of the speaker,” he said.

EARLIER:

The Opposition on Wednesday (July 27) protested against price rises and GST rate hikes in the Lok Sabha, demanding a debate on the issues in the House.

Amid the mayhem that ensued, the House was first adjourned soon after it convened at 11 am and later at 12 noon, following the laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

When the House assembled for the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed a parliamentary delegation from Mozambique which was there to witness the proceedings.

As the Speaker concluded his remarks by highlighting cordial relations between India and Mozambique and called for the Question Hour, opposition members trooped into the Well, carrying anti-government placards and shouting slogans. Birla appealed to the members to go back to their seats and cooperate in running the House.

The Opposition also demanded the revocation of the order suspending four MPs. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani were on Monday suspended for rest of the session for staging protests and carrying placards inside the House.

The speaker tried to run the House despite the protests and allowed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to reply to supplementaries related to their respective ministries. When the protests grew louder, Birla appealed to the Opposition members to go back to their seats, saying House rules and regulations were framed by the MPs themselves and they should not violate it.

Tuesday’s proceedings

Nineteen opposition MPs, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, were suspended on Tuesday from attending the sitting of the Rajya Sabha till Friday for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Written answers in Lok Sabha:

Centre ropes in ITIs, ASDC, private sector to develop EV talent pool

Advertisement

Over 12,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teaching posts lying vacant

No plan to take medical students from Ukraine in local colleges

No data on money deposited in Swiss banks by Indians: FM