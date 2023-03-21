Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2pm amid ruckus

The logjam in Parliament over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, continued on Tuesday (March 21) with the government and the Opposition refusing to budge from their respective stands. Amid ruckus in the house, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

While the Opposition wants a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, the government has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making “anti-India” comments in his recent speech in Cambridge University.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned in the afternoon amid chaotic scenes and protests, both by the treasury and Opposition benches.