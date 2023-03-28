Parliament Live: More protests likely as Opposition resolves to fight Modi govt

The Parliament on Tuesday (March 28) is likely to see a fresh round of protests and adjournments with the Opposition pushing back against the suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha while standing firm on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Late on Monday (March 27) night, leaders of at least 18 opposition parties met at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and alleged that the BJP-led government is destroying democracy. They also decided to continue with their campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

Among the parties that were represented at the meeting, which was followed by dinner, were the DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM.

During the meeting, all parties agreed to continue floor coordination, demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, and continue their protest donning black clothes.

Reports said the Opposition leaders resolved not to make sensitive comments on issues like VD Savarkar, to avoid any friction among themselves.

Taking exception to Rahul’s statement against Savarkar at his Saturday press briefing, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) skipped the meeting in protest.

“To save one man, Modiji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people. To protect PMs Param Mitr, BJP stalls Parliament that discusses peoples issues. If NO wrong is committed, why is govt shying away from oppositions demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee?” Kharge wrote on Twitter after the meeting.