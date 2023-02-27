Manish Sisodia to be produced in CBI court today; AAP launches nationwide protests

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party have launched a nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Sisodia, who was arrested after eight hours of interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (February 27) is likely to be produced before a special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue on Monday (February 28).

According to reports, AAP workers are holding simultaneous protests in cities including Delhi, Bhopal and Chandigarh amid tight security.

Security has also been tightened in and around Delhi in view of the protests and ahead of Sisodia’s appearance before the court. The entire stretch from ITO metro station Gate No. 2 to BJP Headquarters (Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay Marg) has been cordoned off. Massive deployment of Delhi Police personnel have been made along the stretch.

Earlier in the day, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that CBI officers were against Sisodia’s arrest but had no other alternative than arrest him as they had to “obey their political masters” and were under immense pressure.

Ahead of his questioning on Sunday, Sisodia had said he was not afraid of going to jail over “false allegations” and that he was ready for seven to eight months of stay in prison.

Also read: Manish Sisodia: The deputy more often in news than his leader

The senior AAP leader’s arrest is related to alleged corruption in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it. The AAP has strongly denied the charge.

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, reported news agency PTI.

News agency IANS quoted sources as saying that Sisodia was involved in the excise policy scam as the mastermind. The quoted sources also accused him of destroying evidence.

The CBI had earlier questioned Sisodia on October 17, a month before filing the charge sheet on November 25. However, the CBI did not name Sisodia in it because it apparently kept the probe open against him and the other accused.

However, during Sunday’s questioning, the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch investigators were reportedly not satisfied with Sisodia’s responses. They reportedly felt he was not cooperating with them and was avoiding clarifications they sought on crucial points, which led them to arrest him.