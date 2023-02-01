LIVE: What did Nirmala Sitharaman say in her Budget speech?

⦿ Live
TRENDING STORIES
Budget 2023-24: Centre hurtles along infra tr...
New allocation of ₹10 lakh-crore is higher than the ₹7.5 lakh-crore budgeted for the previous year and the highest on record
Budget offers bounty, but with subtly placed ...
Modi-Sitharaman’s first ‘Amrit-kaal’ budget and the last one before the 2024 General Elections has no big surprises, but several messages aimed at various sections of the society
