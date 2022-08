PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort as Independent India turns 75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 15, greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day. “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

Later in the morning, he hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. “India is the mother of democracy, diversity is its strength,” he said.