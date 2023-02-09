LIVE: Throw (more) mud, lotus keeps blooming, says Modi in RS

Opposition MPs have stormed the well of the House the moment Prime Minister Modi started replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Opposition MPs have raised slogans demanding the formation of a JPC on the Gautam Adani stock rout and related controversies.

The PM said, “The lotus (BJP’s symbol) will bloom no matter how much mud you throw at us”.

“The conduct of some members is disappointing for the entire country. I need to tell such people. The more mud you throw at us, the lotus keeps blooming. For helping the lotus bloom and flourish, we will thank the Opposition,” PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.