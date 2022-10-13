LIVE: Supreme Court gives split verdict on hijab ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 13) delivered a split verdict on the Karnataka ban on hijab in educational institutions. Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered diverging opinions.

While Justice Gupta dismissed the appeal and upheld the hijab ban, Justice Dhulia allowed the appeal, setting aside the ban order. The matter is placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a three-judge bench.

“Hijab is a matter of choice. Education of the girl child is the top priority,” said Justice Dhulia. “I have held that the judgment in Bijoe Emmanuel squarely covers the issue,” he added.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides over 10 days, the apex court on September 22 had reserved its verdict in the case.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed the petitions filed by Muslim students of Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi in which they requested the court to allow them to wear hijab in classrooms. The court, however, had refused overturn the Karnataka government’s February 5, 2022 ban on hijab in educational institutions, stating that wearing the religious headgear was not an essential practice in Islam.

Counsel for the petitioners had argued that implementing the ban would lead to drop out of girl students from the Muslim community.

The counsel for the state government had defended the state government’s ban on hijab by stating that the state government would have been “guilty of dereliction of constitutional duty” if it had not taken the decision. The counsel also said that the protests that broke out across educational institutions in support of wearing hijab was not a “spontaneous act”.