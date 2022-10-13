LIVE: SC gives split verdict on hijab ban; case goes to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 13) delivered a split verdict on the Karnataka ban on hijab in educational institutions. Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered diverging opinions.

While Justice Gupta dismissed the appeal and upheld the hijab ban, Justice Dhulia allowed the appeal, setting aside the Karnataka High Court’s ban order. The matter is placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a three-judge bench.

“Hijab is a matter of choice. Education of the girl child is the top priority,” said Justice Dhulia. “I have held that the judgment in Bijoe Emmanuel squarely covers the issue,” he added.

Earlier, after hearing the arguments of both sides over 10 days, the apex court on September 22 had reserved its verdict in the case.

