Live: Russia invades Ukraine. Read the latest update here

Explosions heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Interior ministry says the country is under attack from cruise and ballistic missiles

At least 40 people have been killed and several dozen injured as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin at dawn, which Ukraine said was a “full-scale invasion”.

Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces said they killed at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed six Russian warplanes. While shelling was reported in certain cities, including the capital Kyiv, Russia said it was not targeting civilian population but targeting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in the country and called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Across the world condemnation against Russian action poured in, from the UN, European countries, the US and other countries of the world. The EU and several western countries have introduced strong economic sanctions on Russia, including on its banks, assets and other trade facilities in other countries. The NATO has said that it will not attack Russia even as a number of member countries are sending arms, ammunition and other equipment.

