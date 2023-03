A day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing the media today (March 25).

“The whole game of disqualification is to distract from the question of whose money is this (in Adani’s shell companies),” Rahul said in New Delhi.

