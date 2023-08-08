LIVE | No-confidence motion: Rahul set to open debate from Oppn side

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are also slated to speak on the matter

Congress leader Rahul, who was reinstated as an MP on Monday, is likely to initiate the debate from the Opposition’s side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday (August 8).

According to sources, while Rahul will open the discussion, other leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, and Manish Tewari will follow later.

Starting Tuesday, the Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

The motion of no-confidence by Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Congress leader Depak Baij is also likely to speak during the debate. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the BJP and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party. While, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shivsena, Janata Dal -United (JDU), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party members in the house,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

Smaller parties and independent MPs will be given a total of 1 hour and 10 minutes to speak on the motion, sources said.

Rahul will definitely speak: Kharge

“Jaroor bolenge (definitely, he will speak),” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had told reporters in Delhi on Monday when asked if Rahul would speak on the no-trust motion.

Over four months after he was disqualified, Rahul returned to the Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

He was disqualified from the lower house of the Parliament after a Gujarat court convicted him in the Modi surname case in March this year. The verdict was upheld by the Gujarat High Court, but the Supreme Court has now put a stayed on it.

