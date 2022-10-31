LIVE: Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site; FIR filed against contractor Oreva

Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi city which collapsed, killing 134 people, officials said on Monday.

Morbi Municipality’s chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala told reporters the city-based clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given the contract for the renovation and operation of the bridge. Morbi Superintendent of Police Rahul Tripathi said some people have been called for preliminary questioning after the registration of the FIR on Sunday night. No one has been arrested or detained so far in connection with the bridge collapse incident, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Morbi, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office announced. “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy,” Modi said on Monday. Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse over river Machchu rose to 132 on Monday (October 31), Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others expressed grief over the incident

