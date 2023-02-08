LIVE: Adani’s wealth grew by 13 times in 2.5 years: Kharge; ruckus in Rajya Sabha

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) as he replies to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in the Lok Sabha when the Budget Session resumes.

After three days of adjournment of House proceedings over the Adani Group stock market rout following the Hindenburg Research report, there was a heated debate on the President’s speech in the Parliament on Tuesday.

While BJP MPs lauded the Modi government for its many initiatives, the Opposition accused it of ignoring key issues such as inflation and unemployment. Opposition MPs also accused the BJP government of “fearing” to take up the Adani discussion and favouring the Group over the years.

Rahul’s attack

Advertisement

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a 53-minute speech, led a blistering attack on the government over the Hindenburg report. Displaying photographs of Gautam Adani and PM Modi together, Rahul claimed that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014. The business honcho rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot.

To that, BJP MPs created a ruckus, seeking proof of these allegations and seeking their deletion from the House records. Some BJP leaders attacked the Gandhi family instead, calling them “corrupt” and “out on bail” in the National Herald case.

Also read: Privilege motion against Rahul after blistering attack at Modi govt over Adani issue

Among other Opposition leaders, Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, without taking names, said a famous person whose name starts with “A” and ends with “I” has duped everyone.

In the Rajya Sabha, too, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh asked why the Centre was dragging its feet on forming a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Hindenburg-Adani controversy.

(With agency inputs)