LIVE: Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, calling 2004-14 a lost decade and accusing the previous UPA government of “bleeding the country dry,” is expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (February 9).

The address will be at 2 pm on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said.

Without naming anyone, Modi said at a time when the country was prospering and emerging as a manufacturing hub, a few people “who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story.”

“People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in service of people,” the prime minister said amid chants of “Adani, Adani” and “JPC, JPC” by the Opposition benches.

The prime minister’s accusations comes amid ruckus in the Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and demand by the Opposition to initiate a Supreme Court or Joint Parliamentary Committee- monitored probe.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 52-minute-long speech had accused the Modi government of helping business tycoon Gautam Adani and his business flourish by bending rules.

Reacting to the prime minister’s dig at the Congress in Parliament on Wednesday, Rahul on said Modi was in shock and had no answer.

“The Prime Minister did not give a single answer. I had not asked any complicated questions. I had only asked how many times he (Gautam Adani) had travelled with you, how many times you had met him there. Those were simple questions but there were no answers,” he said.