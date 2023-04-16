LIVE: Kejriwal’s CBI questioning today, says ‘will answer all questions’

Security has been tightened in and around the CBI headquarters in Delhi ahead of the questioning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case at 11 am.

According to Delhi Police, over 1,000 security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.

Security has also been tightened outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rouse Avenue, the officials said. Barricades have also been placed on streets at both these places – AAP office and CBI headquarters – to ensure that party workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal at its office at 11 am, according to a notice issued by the probe agency.

Advertisement

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case. The AAP, however, has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed. It had adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency’s headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

The agency is probing allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences. It has been alleged that the irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval etc. An FIR was filed in the case on August 17, 2022. The CBI had filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year. It has alleged in the charge sheet that the excise policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.