Live | Karnataka Assembly poll results: Congress crosses majority mark; wins 114 seats, leads in 22

The Congress took a clear lead in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 as counting progressed on Saturday (May 13). By 5 pm, the Congress was leading in (including 114 wins) 136 seats — with 113 being the majority mark — while the BJP was struggling at 64 (with 50 wins). HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) looked set to get around 20 seats with 17 wins.

Congress is already considering anti-poaching measures, with sources claiming that winning candidates will be taken to Rajasthan, where the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is in power. They will reportedly be put up at a resort in Udaipur. There have been reports of the winners being taken to Tamil Nadu as well.

The poll results came as a big shock to the saffron party, with several ministers — including B Sriramulu, Murugesh Nirani, Govind Karjol, Narayana Gowda, MTB Nagaraju, and JC Madhuswamy — trailing or losing in their respective constituencies. V Somanna, who contested from two seats, lost to Congress’s Puttaranga Shetty in Chamarajanagar and Siddaramaiah in Varuna.

Congress giant DK Shivakumar won Kanakapura by a massive margin of 1 lakh-plus votes. However, now the key question is who among the duo — DKS and Siddaramaiah — will become the chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge won Chittapur as well. Kharge senior told the media: “I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will uphold their belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto.” He added that the party won the election “under collective leadership”.

Reacting to the party’s thumping win in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn’t fight this battle using hatred.” He added that the “shop of hatred” had shut down in Karnataka and the “store of love” had opened. Both Kharge and Gandhi promised to implement the “guarantees” promised by the party in the state ahead of the polls.

In the sea of Congress wins, Lingayat leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who left the BJP after being denied a poll ticket and joined the Congress ahead of the polls, stood out like a sore thumb as he looked set for an upset in Hubli-Dharwad Central.

As a face-saver for the BJP, outgoing CM Basavaraj Bommai won the Shiggaon seat. However, a dejected-looking Bommai told the media around 12 noon: “We have not been able to make the mark. Once the results come, we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride.”

Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra was also leading in Shikaripura. However, CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary and four-time legislator from Chikmagalur, was trailing behind the Congress’s HD Thammaiah.

Polls to the 224-seat Assembly were held on Wednesday (May 10), when the state registered a 73.19% voter turnout — its highest ever. The counting of votes began at 8 am and is expected to wrap up by evening when it will be clear which party will lead the 16th Karnataka Assembly.

Most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP, with the former having a clear edge. The scam-riddled outgoing BJP government is facing strong anti-incumbency waves while the Congress has worked hard to wrest the saffron party’s only citadel in the south.

Some predicted a hung assembly, which did not seem likely as counting proceeded, as trends showed more than 130 seats for the Congress. Deve Gowda has said his JD(S) is ready to join hands with either the BJP or the Congress, though Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has ruled out the chance of a post-poll alliance with the party.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors were eligible to cast their votes in the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 female, and one from the third gender.

