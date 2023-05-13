Live | Karnataka Assembly poll results: Congress crosses 113-mark; BJP goes below 80

The results of the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls will be announced today (May 13). The counting of votes that began at 8 am is expected to wrap up by noon when it will be clear which party will take the lead in the 16th Karnataka Assembly.

As per early trends, the Congress has taken a clear lead in 100+ seats, while the BJP is up in 80+ seats. Interestingly, JD(S) too is leading in 30 seats.

Polls to the 224-seat Assembly were held on Wednesday (May 10), when the state registered a 73.19 voter turnout — its highest ever. Most exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP, with the former having a clear edge. The scam-riddled outgoing BJP government is facing strong anti-incumbency waves while the Congress has worked hard to wrest the saffron party’s only citadel in the south.

A hung assembly is quite likely, predict the exit polls, and in such an event, HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) may well become the kingmaker even though Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has ruled out the chance of a post-poll alliance with the party.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors were eligible to cast their votes in the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 female, and one from the third gender.

