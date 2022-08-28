LIVE: India vs Pakistan: India opts to bowl; Karthik picked over Pant

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament. It is a big game in Dubai today with India facing Pakistan.

India has received a major boost ahead of the clash with head coach Rahul Dravid joining the team after recovering from COVID-19.

Seven-time Asia Cup champion India opens its campaign today. This is the first meeting between India and Pakistan since October 2021 when they clashed in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue. Back then, Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

India will be aiming to avenge that big loss. Stay tuned to this page for all the latest from Dubai International Cricket Stadiums.

Advertisement

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Match starts 7:30 pm IST (local time 6PM)