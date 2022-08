LIVE: India vs Pakistan: Pandya seals it for India with a clinical six

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20I game at the Asia Cup 2022. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.